Nickelback planning new album after s...

Nickelback planning new album after signing global record deal

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

The Alberta rockers behind hits like "How You Remind Me" and "Photograph" say they started working on their ninth album after signing a new global record deal with BMG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News REVIEW: Twenty One Pilots at Allentown's PPL Ce... 4 hr silly rabbit 1
News Bebe Rexha announces spring North American tour 7 hr diana 2
News French plaits, Barbie's boyfriend and Olly Murs... Tue Cath League of Du... 1
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Tue nice goin 1
News Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended... Tue Spotted Wee 8
News Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam Tue Time 2
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... Tue jeesh 4
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,256,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC