New Jersey university to host Bruce Springsteen's archives

While it takes Bruce Springsteen close to four hours to effectively revisit the four-plus decades of his career in concert, the Boss needed just 90 minutes to chronicle his life story at New Jersey's Monmouth University. The 67-year-old Garden State-born rocker spoke at the school in West Long Branch Tuesday night as part of an "intimate conversation" moderated by Grammy Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.