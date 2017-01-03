New Jersey university to host Bruce Springsteen's archives
While it takes Bruce Springsteen close to four hours to effectively revisit the four-plus decades of his career in concert, the Boss needed just 90 minutes to chronicle his life story at New Jersey's Monmouth University. The 67-year-old Garden State-born rocker spoke at the school in West Long Branch Tuesday night as part of an "intimate conversation" moderated by Grammy Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli.
