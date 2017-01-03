Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth enjoy ...

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth enjoy family dinner

Anniston Star

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer and her mother Tish were joined by her actor fiance and his mom and dad, Leonie and Craig, at upmarket eatery Nobu in Malibu, and according to TMZ, the meeting went well. Though the pictures of the families enjoying their evening together will only add fuel to speculation the couple are growing increasingly close to their wedding day, it was recently reported the 24-year-old singer - who reunited with the 'Hunger Games' star last year, over two years after they had ended their engagement - is in no rush to tie the knot as she is determined not to rush things as she wants their marriage to last.

