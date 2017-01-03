Mel B says the Spice Girls reunion is...

Mel B says the Spice Girls reunion is not really called GEM

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Spice Girls star Melanie Brown has said the reunited Spice Girls are not called GEM, and claimed it was the newspapers that gave them the name. Melanie, best known as Mel B, has re-teamed with bandmates Geri Horner and Emma Bunton to record new music - and a track by the trio was leaked online in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bruce Springsteen questions Donald Trump's comp... 4 hr Well Well 16
News Has Janet Jackson secretly become a Muslim foll... 4 hr Marie-Luise_J 3
News How Marie Osmond found strength through song 12 hr james wiliams 1
News Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris... Tue james wiliams 4
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... Tue Not numb 1
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony Tue Tenkasi Dacoit 17
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' Tue John Kenney Lying... 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,630,451

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC