Mel B says the Spice Girls reunion is not really called GEM
Spice Girls star Melanie Brown has said the reunited Spice Girls are not called GEM, and claimed it was the newspapers that gave them the name. Melanie, best known as Mel B, has re-teamed with bandmates Geri Horner and Emma Bunton to record new music - and a track by the trio was leaked online in November.
