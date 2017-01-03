Matt Goss had Victoria Beckham crush

Matt Goss had Victoria Beckham crush

The 48-year-old Bros star had a secret admirer in the former Spice Girls star when they were younger, and he has admitted he fancied the brunette beauty - who has four children - Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and five-year-old daughter Harper with her retired soccer star husband, David Beckham - but admits she was right to fall in love with the 41-year-old hunk. He said: "Victoria is such a lovely girl.

