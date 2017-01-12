Marc Almond pays tribute as ex-Bronski Beat man Larry Steinbachek dies aged 56

Singer Marc Almond has paid tribute to former Bronski Beat member Larry Steinbachek who is reported to have died at the age of 56. The keyboardist, who formed the synthpop group with Jimmy Somerville and Steve Bronski in 1983, died last month after a short battle with cancer, his sister told the BBC. On Friday, Almond said he was "very sad to hear of the young death of Larry Steinbachek" in a post on Twitter.

