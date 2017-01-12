Marc Almond pays tribute as ex-Bronski Beat man Larry Steinbachek dies aged 56
Singer Marc Almond has paid tribute to former Bronski Beat member Larry Steinbachek who is reported to have died at the age of 56. The keyboardist, who formed the synthpop group with Jimmy Somerville and Steve Bronski in 1983, died last month after a short battle with cancer, his sister told the BBC. On Friday, Almond said he was "very sad to hear of the young death of Larry Steinbachek" in a post on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Haringey Independent.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pop Star Fantasy! Rick Springfield Stripped Dow...
|3 hr
|ERIC
|12
|Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended...
|Thu
|BHM5267
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|chugs are POS
|15
|Steve Perry on Journey's Arnel Pineda: 'He's Th... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|aq dragon
|6
|U2's Adam Clayton says flawed democracy brought...
|Jan 10
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be...
|Jan 10
|Tupelo Poverty
|5
|Priscilla Presley: 'There Will Never Be Another... (Sep '07)
|Jan 10
|Kiraraandfamily
|200
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC