Major Lazer, Rae Sremmurd to perform at Middlelands festival

Musical trio Major Lazer and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd are set to perform at the medieval-themed Middlelands festival in Texas in May. Organizers announced Wednesday that DJ Kaskade, musical duo Phantogram, DJ-producer Marshmello and others will perform May 5-7 at the Texas Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. The festival will include five stages with Middle Ages themes.

