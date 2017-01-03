Maine cops make use of 70s rock hit i...

Maine cops make use of 70s rock hit in winter safety message

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Police in Bangor, Maine, are making use of a 1970s progressive rock hit by Manfred Mann's Earth Band to encourage people to clear the snow off their cars before driving. Sgt. Tim Cotton posted on Facebook on Tuesday that the group's song "Blinded By The Light" can serve as a reminder of how dangerous it is to drive with vision obscured by snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris... 7 hr james wiliams 4
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... 7 hr Not numb 1
News Bruce Springsteen questions Donald Trump's comp... 8 hr Kissez4214 15
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony 19 hr Tenkasi Dacoit 17
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' 22 hr John Kenney Lying... 1
News WTAE-TV'S Carriage May Be Discontinued On DirecTV (Dec '10) Mon Also angry 7
News Jon Bon Jovi shows off his impressive physique ... Mon jbjpeaches 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,912

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC