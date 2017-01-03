Maine cops make use of 70s rock hit in winter safety message

Police in Bangor, Maine, are making use of a 1970s progressive rock hit by Manfred Mann's Earth Band to encourage people to clear the snow off their cars before driving. Sgt. Tim Cotton posted on Facebook on Tuesday that the group's song "Blinded By The Light" can serve as a reminder of how dangerous it is to drive with vision obscured by snow.

