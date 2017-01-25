Madonna says Malawi adoption rumours 'untrue'
In a statement to the Press Association the 58-year-old pop star said: "I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home. The rumours of an adoption process are untrue."
