Lukas Graham will perform at the Dome at Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Danish pop/rock band Lukas Graham, which is up for three Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 12, will appear at the Dome at Oakdale Theatre next week. Playing the Wallingford venue Wednesday, Feb. 1, the band is flying high on the success of its self-titled album, featuring the breakout single, "7 Years," which peaked at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|French plaits, Barbie's boyfriend and Olly Murs...
|17 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|22 hr
|nice goin
|1
|Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended...
|Tue
|Spotted Wee
|8
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Tue
|Time
|2
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|Tue
|jeesh
|4
|Kylie Minogue and husband Joshua Sasse refuse t...
|Mon
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i...
|Mon
|The Power Of Mast...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC