Lucie Jones has been named as Britain...

Lucie Jones has been named as Britain's entry to this year's Eurovision song contest

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hereford Times

Former X Factor hopeful Lucie Jones has been named as Britain's entry to this year's Eurovision song contest. The victory marked a special moment for the singer as she beat Danyl Johnson, who made it to the semi-final of the ITV music contest in 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 38 min x dem 54
News Fatal stabbing suspect gets 35 years in prison (Mar '16) 15 hr tony briar mitchell 2
News David Bowie: Remembered a year on 15 hr tony briar mitchell 1
News French plaits, Barbie's boyfriend and Olly Murs... Fri French Phart 2
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... Thu Chris 1
News How Did Elvis Get Turned Into a Racist? (Aug '07) Thu Val Sakumislis 1,252
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Thu lolp 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,449 • Total comments across all topics: 278,330,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC