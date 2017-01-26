Lucie Jones has been named as Britain's entry to this year's Eurovision song contest
Former X Factor hopeful Lucie Jones has been named as Britain's entry to this year's Eurovision song contest. The victory marked a special moment for the singer as she beat Danyl Johnson, who made it to the semi-final of the ITV music contest in 2009.
