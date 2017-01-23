Lily Allen documents the Women's March with Rufus Wainwright cover
Lily Allen has released a cover of Rufus Wainwright's Going To A Town alongside footage of London's Women March protest. The London march, which was held in unity with similar protests around the world against President Donald Trump's inauguration, drew an estimated 80,000 people.
