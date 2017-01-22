Late wife would have been happy with my return to The Voice UK, says Sir Tom Jones
Sir Tom Jones's late wife would have been thrilled with his return to The Voice UK - as she was the most upset about his sudden departure from the show in 2015, the singer has said. The music veteran had been a coach on the BBC programme since 2012, but was axed before the fifth series.
