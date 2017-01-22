Late wife would have been happy with ...

Late wife would have been happy with my return to The Voice UK, says Sir Tom Jones

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Sir Tom Jones's late wife would have been thrilled with his return to The Voice UK - as she was the most upset about his sudden departure from the show in 2015, the singer has said. The music veteran had been a coach on the BBC programme since 2012, but was axed before the fifth series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bruce Springsteen questions Donald Trump's comp... 4 hr spud 12
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony 6 hr Tenkasi Dacoit 17
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' 8 hr John Kenney Lying... 1
News Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris... 9 hr james wiliams 3
News WTAE-TV'S Carriage May Be Discontinued On DirecTV (Dec '10) 22 hr Also angry 7
News Jon Bon Jovi shows off his impressive physique ... 22 hr jbjpeaches 2
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Mon Bobb 5
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,686 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,618

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC