'La La Land' takes top honors at Producers Guild Awards
"La La Land" is continuing to dance its way through Hollywood's awards season, claiming top honors at the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards. The guild recognized the candy-colored musical with its Darryl F. Zanuck Award for theatrical motion picture production Saturday, a prize that often precedes the best picture Academy Award.
