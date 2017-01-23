Kirsty Young reveals her favourite Desert Island Discs guest
Desert Island Discs presenter Kirsty Young has revealed that Sir David Attenborough has been her favourite guest on the BBC Radio 4 show so far. As the show marks its 75th year, Kirsty - who has hosted the show since 2006 - said she fell "a little bit in love" with Sir David during his appearance on the show.
