Katy Perry throws surprise party for Orlando Bloom

20 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Firework' hitmaker delighted her boyfriend - who reached the milestone age on Friday - with a star-studded bash in Palm Spring, California, on Saturday , at which they were joined by a host of pals, including Amanda De Cadenet, Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux. He shared a photograph of them embracing on Instagram and wrote: "Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum.

