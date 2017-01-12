Katy Perry throws surprise party for Orlando Bloom

The 'Firework' hitmaker delighted her boyfriend - who reached the milestone age on Friday - with a star-studded bash in Palm Spring, California, on Saturday , at which they were joined by a host of pals, including Amanda De Cadenet, Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux. He shared a photograph of them embracing on Instagram and wrote: "Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.