John Legend and Ariana Grande will perform the title track for Beauty And The Beast
It's a song as old as rhyme and John Legend and Ariana Grande will perform the title track to Beauty And The Beast on the upcoming live action film. The song from the original movie was performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson and won an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe when it was released in 1991.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piano Guys play 'Fight Song' at Donald Trump's ...
|1 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|Residents irritated by Journey guitarist's SF w... (Dec '13)
|6 hr
|T Bone
|3
|1Trumpa s inaugural concert: The weird, the pat...
|Fri
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Thu
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i...
|Thu
|Sleepingboy
|2
|Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16)
|Thu
|The Power Of Mast...
|12
|Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12)
|Thu
|LAVON AFFAIR
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC