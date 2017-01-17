John Legend and Ariana Grande will pe...

John Legend and Ariana Grande will perform the title track for Beauty And The Beast

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

It's a song as old as rhyme and John Legend and Ariana Grande will perform the title track to Beauty And The Beast on the upcoming live action film. The song from the original movie was performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson and won an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe when it was released in 1991.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Piano Guys play 'Fight Song' at Donald Trump's ... 1 hr Holy Guacamole 1
News Residents irritated by Journey guitarist's SF w... (Dec '13) 6 hr T Bone 3
News 1Trumpa s inaugural concert: The weird, the pat... Fri Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Thu tony briar mitchell 697
News Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i... Thu Sleepingboy 2
News Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16) Thu The Power Of Mast... 12
News Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12) Thu LAVON AFFAIR 12
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,722 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC