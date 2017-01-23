Jermaine Jackson's son becomes father...

Jermaine Jackson's son becomes father for first time

Read more: Anniston Star

Jermaine Jackson II's longtime girlfriend Asa Soltan Rahmati - who he has been dating for six years - gave birth to a "healthy" baby boy named Soltan Jackson on Friday . Asa and Jermaine, 39, brought their little bundle of joy home on Sunday night and feel like their lives have been "changed for the better" after welcoming their baby boy into the world.

