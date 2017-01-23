Jermaine Jackson's son becomes father for first time
Jermaine Jackson II's longtime girlfriend Asa Soltan Rahmati - who he has been dating for six years - gave birth to a "healthy" baby boy named Soltan Jackson on Friday . Asa and Jermaine, 39, brought their little bundle of joy home on Sunday night and feel like their lives have been "changed for the better" after welcoming their baby boy into the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|4 hr
|nice goin
|1
|Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended...
|8 hr
|Spotted Wee
|8
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|11 hr
|Time
|2
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|11 hr
|jeesh
|4
|Kylie Minogue and husband Joshua Sasse refuse t...
|19 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i...
|Mon
|The Power Of Mast...
|6
|Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC