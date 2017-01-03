Janet Jackson, husband welcome son Eissa Al Mana
The 50-year-old pop superstar and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their son, Eissa Al Mana, on Tuesday, a representative for the singer said. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.
