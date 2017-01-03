James Corden: We owe George Michael so muchThe pop star was the first ...
The TV host, 38, appeared close to tears as he told the audience, in his first show following the Christmas break, just how much the ex-Wham! star meant to him. "I feel like I've loved George Michael as long as I've loved music, and I know so many of his fans feel the same," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|3 hr
|james wiliams
|1
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|Tue
|james wiliams
|4
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Tue
|Not numb
|1
|Bruce Springsteen questions Donald Trump's comp...
|Tue
|Johnny Angel
|14
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|Tue
|Tenkasi Dacoit
|17
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Tue
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|WTAE-TV'S Carriage May Be Discontinued On DirecTV (Dec '10)
|Mon
|Also angry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC