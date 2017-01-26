Is Olivia Newton-John planning a Grea...

Is Olivia Newton-John planning a Grease school reunion?

They bowed out singing "We'll always be together" - but could we finally see Sandy, Danny and co back together? Grease will be celebrating its 40th anniversary since cinema release next year, and Olivia Newton-John, who starred as the film's lead Sandy, has hinted that she would like the ultimate high school reunion to mark the occasion. Olivia was a guest on This Morning and laughingly groaned when host Phillip Schofield brought up her best-known role.

