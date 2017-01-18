Inuit filmmaker Zacharias Kunuk searches for truth in 'Maliglutit'
But that's where veteran director Zacharias Kunuk finds his inspiration and passion, and where he returned for his revenge tale "Maliglutit ." Kunuk rattles off the frigid hurdles he faced while filming in Igloolik, Nunavut in March 2015 - lots of sheepskin was on hand to wrap precious camera and audio equipment, he says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cher Slams Trump At Clinton Fundraiser; Likens ...
|37 min
|Say what
|4
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|6 hr
|No Thanks
|3
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|Tue
|Hectic Times
|10
|Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 22-28
|Tue
|aq dragon
|2
|Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i...
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Prince Beats Michael Jackson's Digital Songs Ch... (May '16)
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|128
|Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16)
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC