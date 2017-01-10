In this Aug. 8, 2016 photo, the front of the new 450-room Guest House ...
A new entertainment complex featuring exhibits and restaurants focused on the life and career of Elvis Presley is scheduled to open in March at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. The 200,000-square foot complex will be located across the street from Graceland, Presley's longtime home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U2's Adam Clayton says flawed democracy brought...
|20 hr
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be...
|23 hr
|Tupelo Poverty
|5
|Priscilla Presley: 'There Will Never Be Another... (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Kiraraandfamily
|200
|Anthony Bell wife Kelly Landry spent four days ...
|Tue
|Sallywhittingham
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Mon
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12)
|Sun
|Eat A Peach
|10
|Steve Perry on Journey's Arnel Pineda: 'He's Th... (Jun '14)
|Jan 7
|rex
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC