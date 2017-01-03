Iamn's tribute to David Bowie
The 61-year-old model shared a sketch on Instagram on Sunday featuring the late singer as a child, in black and white except for his famous Aladdin Sane make-up and distinctive mismatched eyes. And just two days ago, Iman also shared a black and white photo of herself and her late spouse - who died of cancer almost a year ago - embracing on a beach.
