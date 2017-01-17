How DNCE plans to bring the funk and ...

How DNCE plans to bring the funk and fun with its new tour

Los Angeles-based funk pop band DNCE will headline the Belasco Theater in L.A. on Jan. 18. As one-third of the enormously famous and commercially successful Jonas Brothers, musician Joe Jonas is accustom to hoards of shrieking and weeping young fans. The now 27-year-old has had a few years to let his ears heal from the relentless screams of teary-eyed audiences, which have now been replaced by a crowd that actually sings and dances along to his new, more mature funk, pop and rock band DNCE.

