Homer Simpson Plots Revenge with Common, RZA and Snoop Dogg in 600th Episode of a oeThe Simpsonsa

This Sunday, The Simpsons kicked off their 600th episode with a what was basically a hip-hop-inspired ode to F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic 1925 novel, The Great Gatsby . The first-ever hour-long episode, titled "The Great Phatsby," began with the Simpsons taking a trip to a wealthy enclave, inspired by upscale Hamtons community on New York's Long Island, to attend a "beachside bacchanal" at Mr. Burns' estate.

