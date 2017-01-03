High School Musical stars Ashley Tisd...

High School Musical stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens reunite for duet

Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

High School Musical stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens got back together for a performance nine years after last sharing the screen. The actresses - who found fame alongside each other as teenagers in the beloved trilogy - rocked a cover of Elle King's Ex's And Oh's in a video which was posted on Ashley's YouTube channel.

