High School Musical stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens reunite for duet
High School Musical stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens got back together for a performance nine years after last sharing the screen. The actresses - who found fame alongside each other as teenagers in the beloved trilogy - rocked a cover of Elle King's Ex's And Oh's in a video which was posted on Ashley's YouTube channel.
