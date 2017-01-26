Grammys, CBS to honour Bee Gees with tribute concert

The Recording Academy and CBS will pay tribute to the Bee Gees two days after the Grammys with a concert featuring a range of artists, including Celine Dion, Andra Day, John Legend and Keith Urban. The show, "Stayin' Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees," will mark the 40th anniversary of the pop legends' soundtrack to "Saturday Night Fever," according to a joint announcement released Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.