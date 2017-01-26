Grammys, CBS to honour Bee Gees with ...

Grammys, CBS to honour Bee Gees with tribute concert

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

The Recording Academy and CBS will pay tribute to the Bee Gees two days after the Grammys with a concert featuring a range of artists, including Celine Dion, Andra Day, John Legend and Keith Urban. The show, "Stayin' Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees," will mark the 40th anniversary of the pop legends' soundtrack to "Saturday Night Fever," according to a joint announcement released Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 21 min davy 46
News Fatal stabbing suspect gets 35 years in prison (Mar '16) 5 hr tony briar mitchell 2
News David Bowie: Remembered a year on 5 hr tony briar mitchell 1
News French plaits, Barbie's boyfriend and Olly Murs... 21 hr French Phart 2
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... Thu Chris 1
News How Did Elvis Get Turned Into a Racist? (Aug '07) Thu Val Sakumislis 1,252
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Thu lolp 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,591 • Total comments across all topics: 278,319,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC