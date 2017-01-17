Gorillaz are back with a Trump protest song
British band Gorillaz have debuted their first track in five years, believed to be an anti-Trump song to mark tomorrow's inauguration of Donald Trump. Hallelujah Money, which features singer Benjamin Clementine, explores the themes of power, big business and humanity and went live on YouTube on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1Trumpa s inaugural concert: The weird, the pat...
|11 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|15 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Residents irritated by Journey guitarist's SF w... (Dec '13)
|17 hr
|Fred
|2
|Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i...
|Thu
|Sleepingboy
|2
|Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16)
|Thu
|The Power Of Mast...
|12
|Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12)
|Thu
|LAVON AFFAIR
|12
|Man admits to swindling Alanis Morissette of ne...
|Thu
|Atlantis Morrissette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC