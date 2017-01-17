Get a first look at the Meat Loaf mus...

Get a first look at the Meat Loaf musical

Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

Meat Loaf fans, get ready - there's a new show set to hit the stage this year based on the rocker's greatest hits. Rehearsals for the musical Bat Out Of Hell, created by Jim Steinman, are currently under way ahead of previews at Manchester Opera House and it will premiere at the London Coliseum in the summer.

