Geri Horner to reflect on Spice Girls fame in BBC show on the 1990s
Former Spice Girl Geri Horner will reflect on her rise to fame while fronting a TV show on the 1990s. The singer, 44, has signed up for her first major presenting role, on Geri's Nineties: The Decade That Made Me, on BBC Two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bebe Rexha announces spring North American tour
|3 hr
|diana
|2
|French plaits, Barbie's boyfriend and Olly Murs...
|22 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Tue
|nice goin
|1
|Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended...
|Tue
|Spotted Wee
|8
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Tue
|Time
|2
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|Tue
|jeesh
|4
|Kylie Minogue and husband Joshua Sasse refuse t...
|Mon
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC