Geri Horner to reflect on Spice Girls fame in BBC show on the 1990s

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner will reflect on her rise to fame while fronting a TV show on the 1990s. The singer, 44, has signed up for her first major presenting role, on Geri's Nineties: The Decade That Made Me, on BBC Two.

