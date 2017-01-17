George Michael's cousin says singer d...

George Michael's cousin says singer died of an accidental drug overdose

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

The heartbreaking string of celebrity deaths in 2016, including George Michael on Christmas Day, means we need coping mechanisms, Shaun Proulx says. GETTY The former Wham! frontman passed away on 25 December at his home in Oxfordshire, England at the age of 53. A postmortem examination proved "inconclusive" and further tests are being carried out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird things you didn't know about Elvis 14 hr Hectic Times 10
News Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 22-28 16 hr aq dragon 2
News Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i... 16 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News Prince Beats Michael Jackson's Digital Songs Ch... (May '16) 17 hr The Power Of Mast... 128
News Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16) 20 hr The Power Of Mast... 9
News Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11) Mon tony briar mitchell 2
News Iggy Pop: Drugs a creepa me out Mon tony briar mitchell 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC