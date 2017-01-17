George Michael's cousin says singer died of an accidental drug overdose
The heartbreaking string of celebrity deaths in 2016, including George Michael on Christmas Day, means we need coping mechanisms, Shaun Proulx says. GETTY The former Wham! frontman passed away on 25 December at his home in Oxfordshire, England at the age of 53. A postmortem examination proved "inconclusive" and further tests are being carried out.
