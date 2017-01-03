Gary Barlow wishes rival show The Voi...

Gary Barlow wishes rival show The Voice 'good luck'

It's been pitted as a rival to his own singing contest, but Gary Barlow has wished The Voice "good luck". The Take That star's new BBC1 series, Let It Shine, has been scheduled against The Voice, returning on ITV with Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale on the judging panel.

