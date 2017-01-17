Funeral of Status Quo guitarist Rick ...

Funeral of Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt to take place in Surrey

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Malvern Gazette

Rick Parfitt of Status Quo on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival last June - the guitarist's funeral will take place in Surrey The funeral of Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt will take place on Thursday afternoon following his death on Christmas Eve. Parfitt carved out a rock'n'roll career spanning half a century as a a singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist for the British rock band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i... 4 hr Sleepingboy 2
News Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16) 5 hr The Power Of Mast... 12
News Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12) 5 hr LAVON AFFAIR 12
News Man admits to swindling Alanis Morissette of ne... 8 hr Atlantis Morrissette 1
News John K. Samson, Winnipeg Ambassador 12 hr Old Millennia Tramp 3
News Star's social media activity sparks speculation... 19 hr A soul for Satan 1
News Cher Slams Trump At Clinton Fundraiser; Likens ... 21 hr Say what 4
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,062,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC