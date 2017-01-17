Funeral of Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt to take place in Surrey
Rick Parfitt of Status Quo on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival last June - the guitarist's funeral will take place in Surrey The funeral of Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt will take place on Thursday afternoon following his death on Christmas Eve. Parfitt carved out a rock'n'roll career spanning half a century as a a singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist for the British rock band.
