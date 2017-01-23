French plaits, Barbie's boyfriend and Olly Murs songs - things only dads of daughters will know

How to French plait, who Barbie's boyfriend is and all the words to Olly Murs' 'Troublemaker' are just some of the things only Dads of Daughters will know, according to a new survey. A study of 500 dads with daughters under the age of 18 has revealed the top 50 things fathers with a little girl will have mastered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Belfast Today.