Fifth Harmony perform as a four-piece for the first time at People's Choice Awards

16 hrs ago

Fifth Harmony have made their debut as a quartet at the People's Choice Awards in the group's first performance since Camila Cabello's departure last month. The girl group performed their biggest hit, Work From Home, on the Microsoft Theatre stage in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

