Fifth Harmony makes quartet debut at ...

Fifth Harmony makes quartet debut at People's Choice

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Ally Brooke, from left, Normani Hamilton, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane of the musical group Fifth Harmony accept the award for favorite group at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. less Ally Brooke, from left, Normani Hamilton, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane of the musical group Fifth Harmony accept the award for favorite group at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on ... more Ally Brooke, from left, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Normani Hamilton of the musical group Fifth Harmony pose in the press room with the award for favorite group at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1Trumpa s inaugural concert: The weird, the pat... 8 hr Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) 12 hr tony briar mitchell 697
News Residents irritated by Journey guitarist's SF w... (Dec '13) 13 hr Fred 2
News Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i... 20 hr Sleepingboy 2
News Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16) 21 hr The Power Of Mast... 12
News Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12) 22 hr LAVON AFFAIR 12
News Man admits to swindling Alanis Morissette of ne... Thu Atlantis Morrissette 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC