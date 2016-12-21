Fatal New Year's Eve shooting of 15-y...

Fatal New Year's Eve shooting of 15-year-old Pennsylvania boy charged as adult

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Diva singer's aides claim faulty earpiece caused Times Square lip-sync disaster - and accuse TV execs of disabling equipment on PURPOSE to create a scandal and boost their audience figures Will a BAG solve the mystery of what happened to six missing plane passengers who vanished over Lake Eerie? Police find luggage in hunt for family of four and their two friends North Korea will test-launch an intercontinental nuclear missile that could let it nuke the United States, claims Kim Jong Un STILL no sign of Her Majesty as she misses church service for second week running after falling ill with 'heavy cold' - but Princess Anne says her mother is 'on the mend' as Philip braves the rain 'One of the most eventful and exciting years of my life': Ivanka Trump celebrates New Year in Hawaii as the rest of the clan party with Stallone and Donald in Florida 'No computer is safe,' warns Trump as he ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) 1 hr John 6,616
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... 3 hr He Lucked Out 1
News Good memories for Badfinger's Joey Molland (Oct '10) 4 hr tony briar mitchell 5
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) 4 hr tony briar mitchell 2
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony 4 hr RitaY RasulAllah 15
News What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After... 6 hr Parenting eh 1
News It's Happening! Public Schools Indoctrinating K... 8 hr nobody 9
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,523,788

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC