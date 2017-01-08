Ex-band mates to perform memorial concert to mark David Bowie's 70th birthday
A charity concert celebrating David Bowie is to be held on Sunday on what would have been his 70th birthday and nearly a year since he died. Celebrating David Bowie will take place in Bowie's birthplace of Brixton, south London, and has been organised by the musician's close friend, actor Gary Oldman.
