Ex-band mates to perform memorial con...

Ex-band mates to perform memorial concert to mark David Bowie's 70th birthday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ITV

A charity concert celebrating David Bowie is to be held on Sunday on what would have been his 70th birthday and nearly a year since he died. Celebrating David Bowie will take place in Bowie's birthplace of Brixton, south London, and has been organised by the musician's close friend, actor Gary Oldman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Steve Perry on Journey's Arnel Pineda: 'He's Th... (Jun '14) 22 hr rex 5
News 'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely... Sat Four Letter Rap 2
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Fri Okie 3
News Has Janet Jackson secretly become a Muslim foll... Fri MUSLIMs R ILLTERA... 11
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... Fri silly rabbit 1
News Here's How Graceland Is Celebrating Elvis' Birt... Fri concerned res 2
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' Fri duke 3
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,018 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,858

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC