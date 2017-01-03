Emma Willis: The Voice shouldn't fight BBC rival over ratings

Following the show's departure from the BBC, the broadcaster announced Gary Barlow-led Let It Shine, which follows the search for a group of performers to cast as a boy band in a musical inspired by Take That's hits. The two talent shows will butt heads on Saturday nights with Let It Shine airing between 7pm and 8.25pm and The Voice UK hitting ITV screens for an hour from 8pm.

