Elton John Announces New Spring Dates for Las Vegas Residency
Start planning your spring trip to Las Vegas: Elton John just announced new residency dates for his The Million Dollar Piano show. The singer will be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for eight performances in April and May. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at noon, PT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|10 min
|No Thanks
|3
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|21 hr
|Hectic Times
|10
|Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 22-28
|23 hr
|aq dragon
|2
|Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i...
|23 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Prince Beats Michael Jackson's Digital Songs Ch... (May '16)
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|128
|Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16)
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|9
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Mon
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC