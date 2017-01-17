Elton John Announces New Spring Dates...

Elton John Announces New Spring Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KUIC-FM Vacaville

Start planning your spring trip to Las Vegas: Elton John just announced new residency dates for his The Million Dollar Piano show. The singer will be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for eight performances in April and May. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at noon, PT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For... 10 min No Thanks 3
News Weird things you didn't know about Elvis 21 hr Hectic Times 10
News Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 22-28 23 hr aq dragon 2
News Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i... 23 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News Prince Beats Michael Jackson's Digital Songs Ch... (May '16) Tue The Power Of Mast... 128
News Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16) Tue The Power Of Mast... 9
News Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11) Mon tony briar mitchell 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC