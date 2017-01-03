Ed Sheeran struggling to remember lyrics after break from music scene
Ed Sheeran forgot the lyrics to some of his songs as he made his comeback with new music after a year away. On Friday he played his new music - Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You - on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.
