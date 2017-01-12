Ed Sheeran Reveals 12-Song a oeDividea Track List

After giving fans a double treat last week with the release of "Castle on the Hill" and "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to reveal the full track list for his album . The post features a handwritten list of the album's 12 song titles - including tracks called "Eraser," "Galway Girl," "Hearts Don't Break Around Here" and "Supermarket Flowers."

