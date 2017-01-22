Ed Sheeran recently returned to socia...

Ed Sheeran recently returned to social media, prompting speculation that new music was on the way

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Basingstoke Gazette

The singer-songwriter, 25, posted a video on Twitter in which he waves to fans while smiling and holding up a piece of white A4 paper with the words "New music coming Friday!!" scrawled on it. The star announced a year ago that he was "taking a break... to travel the world and see everything I missed", but promised fans he would be back with his third album, which he called "the best thing I have made so far".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... 36 min Dr Wu 2
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) 9 hr Slurpee9170 14
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) 10 hr John 6,616
News Good memories for Badfinger's Joey Molland (Oct '10) 13 hr tony briar mitchell 5
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) 13 hr tony briar mitchell 2
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony 14 hr RitaY RasulAllah 15
News What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After... 15 hr Parenting eh 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,796 • Total comments across all topics: 277,533,371

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC