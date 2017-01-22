Ed Sheeran recently returned to social media, prompting speculation that new music was on the way
The singer-songwriter, 25, posted a video on Twitter in which he waves to fans while smiling and holding up a piece of white A4 paper with the words "New music coming Friday!!" scrawled on it. The star announced a year ago that he was "taking a break... to travel the world and see everything I missed", but promised fans he would be back with his third album, which he called "the best thing I have made so far".
