Ed Sheeran 'incredibly chuffed' as new songs both top charts
Ed Sheeran said he is "incredibly chuffed" to have become the first artist ever to score the top two spots in the chart simultaneously with his two new singles. Sheeran, 25, marked his comeback after a year away from the music scene last week by dropping tracks Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill.
