Ed Sheeran 'incredibly chuffed' as ne...

Ed Sheeran 'incredibly chuffed' as new songs both top charts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Ed Sheeran said he is "incredibly chuffed" to have become the first artist ever to score the top two spots in the chart simultaneously with his two new singles. Sheeran, 25, marked his comeback after a year away from the music scene last week by dropping tracks Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pop Star Fantasy! Rick Springfield Stripped Dow... 9 hr ERIC 14
News Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended... Thu BHM5267 2
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Thu chugs are POS 15
News Steve Perry on Journey's Arnel Pineda: 'He's Th... (Jun '14) Jan 11 aq dragon 6
News U2's Adam Clayton says flawed democracy brought... Jan 10 Walkin Boss 1
News Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be... Jan 10 Tupelo Poverty 5
News Priscilla Presley: 'There Will Never Be Another... (Sep '07) Jan 10 Kiraraandfamily 200
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,505 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC