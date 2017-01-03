Ed Sheeran heading to top of the charts after year out of the limelight ends
The Photograph singer, 25, revealed Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill on Friday morning, playing them live on the radio after a one-year hiatus. An instant soar in sales saw the singer rocket to the top of the official charts list within two days, with Shape Of You in the lead at more than 83,000 sales.
