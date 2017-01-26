Ed Sheeran announces global tour dates after a year off
After making a strong return this month, topping the charts with tracks Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill, he plans to share his new music across continents with a tour in spring. It will kick off in Turin, Italy, on March 17, before moving across Europe, Ireland and the UK, Central and South America, finishing in Mexico in June.
