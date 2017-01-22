Drake tops the best-dressed poll - while Orlando Bloom's best undressed

Canadian rapper Drake, rumoured to be in a relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez, pipped last year's British winner Eddie Redmayne to the top of the chart, compiled by GQ magazine. The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston , TV host James Corden and Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch also make the top 10. Those who missed out on the top 10 include Poldark star Aidan Turner , singers Pharrell Williams and Zayn Malik and London Mayor Sadiq Khan .

