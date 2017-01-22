Drake tops the best-dressed poll - wh...

Drake tops the best-dressed poll - while Orlando Bloom's best undressed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Canadian rapper Drake, rumoured to be in a relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez, pipped last year's British winner Eddie Redmayne to the top of the chart, compiled by GQ magazine. The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston , TV host James Corden and Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch also make the top 10. Those who missed out on the top 10 include Poldark star Aidan Turner , singers Pharrell Williams and Zayn Malik and London Mayor Sadiq Khan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' 23 min John Kenney Lying... 1
News Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris... 24 min james wiliams 3
News Bruce Springsteen questions Donald Trump's comp... 5 hr West 11th 5
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony 12 hr True Tamil Tiger 16
News WTAE-TV'S Carriage May Be Discontinued On DirecTV (Dec '10) 13 hr Also angry 7
News Jon Bon Jovi shows off his impressive physique ... 13 hr jbjpeaches 2
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... 23 hr Bobb 5
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,805

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC