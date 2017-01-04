Drake leads iHeartRadio Music Awards ...

Drake leads iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with 12

Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Drake leads the nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 12, including male artist of the year, while electronic duo The Chainsmokers has 11 nominations, including song of the year for "Closer" with Halsey. iHeartMedia and Turner announced the nominees Wednesday.

