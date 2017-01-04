Drake leads iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with 12
Drake leads the nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 12, including male artist of the year, while electronic duo The Chainsmokers has 11 nominations, including song of the year for "Closer" with Halsey. iHeartMedia and Turner announced the nominees Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|31 min
|james wiliams
|1
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|Tue
|james wiliams
|4
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Tue
|Not numb
|1
|Bruce Springsteen questions Donald Trump's comp...
|Tue
|Johnny Angel
|14
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|Tue
|Tenkasi Dacoit
|17
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Tue
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|WTAE-TV'S Carriage May Be Discontinued On DirecTV (Dec '10)
|Mon
|Also angry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC