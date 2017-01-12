Divorce file: Prince, Canadian wife l...

Divorce file: Prince, Canadian wife lived luxurious lifestyle

Prince's unsealed divorce file from his second marriage shows the couple lived a luxurious lifestyle that included spending $50,000 per party after major awards ceremonies, a newspaper reported Friday. Records from the late "Purple Rain" megastar's divorce from Canadian-born Manuela Testolini were unsealed Friday by a judge's order.

Chicago, IL

